President of NAMI stepping down from organization

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The president of NAMI has decided to step down from his position with the local organization.

Paul Quinn says he took the position over six years ago when he took over for his parents. He says he plans to step down from his role as president for personal reasons.

“One of the reasons is — I got involved in the local NAMI, you know, my parents Tom and Margaret Quinn started the NAMI affiliate here in town and actually it covers Muskingum and the surrounding counties, and I had been very involved in NAMI on the state level, in Columbus, after my brother had been diagnosed with schizophrenia,” he says. “So my parents started this local group and when I came back to town, they were well beyond retirement age and they asked if I would take over for them.”

NAMI helps to educate the public about mental illness and aims to end stigmas and discrimination.

Quinn says he plans to continue to be involved in the organization.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, I think we’ve really raised the awareness level here of mental illness in the community. And associated issues like suicide and addiction and homelessness. I will still, very much, be involved with NAMI, it’s part of my life. It’s one of my passions.”

Quinn says the organization has found someone who will take over as president but are not releasing anymore information at this time.