Petersen says being a head coach can ‘become very heavy’

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Petersen says he was ready for a break after 40 years of being involved with football.

Petersen spoke Tuesday about his surprising decision to resign as Washington’s coach after six seasons with the Huskies. The 55-year-old Petersen has been a head coach for 14 seasons at Boise State and Washington. He’s been involved with coaching for more than 30 years overall after his playing career ended.

Petersen said he remembered watching film at home with his dad, who was a small-college coach in California, and that over the years being a head coach can “become very heavy.”

“It becomes a lot of frustration and anxiety and stress. And some of the excitement and positivity and optimism can be pushed away, and that’s never a way to lead your life,” Petersen said.

Washington promoted Jimmy Lake from defensive coordinator to take over for Petersen. Lake will take reins of the program following Washington’s bowl game, which will be Petersen’s last game in charge.

“I’m not going to lie, this is emotional,” Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said.

