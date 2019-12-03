New Concord electric company presents check to Make-A-Wish

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Power linemen are known for climbing up utility poles and fixing electrical issues in the area.

But the linemen at Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative and Washington Electric took on a different role in October at a charity softball game to raise money toward “Make-A-Wish” a crew leader Louis DeLorenzo says the organization’s purpose hits close to home.

“Well, I had an experience in my family with a kid that got to have that honor to him and it was pretty neat and I think it’s neat for all the kids. “

Make-A-Wish was given a check from the linemen of Guernsey-Muskingum this afternoon. One wish granting volunteer Rebecca Geyer says the donation really makes a difference.

“It really varies on what that child’s wish is. If you think of — when you’ve traveled — there’s a lot of expenses that go into that. It’s not just the cost of like the Disney tickets — they really try to cover all expenses. Airfare and food and souvenirs and all of that for the family to. So every little bit of that helps and the money goes directly to granting those wishes.”

DeLorenzo says he hopes this is can become a new tradition for the company.

“I’ve seen a lot of them get to football games or Nascar or what ever it is. I hope we can continue it and hopefully make more next year — grant some more wishes.”