Deer Being Processed at Phillips Processing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Deer season is upon us and hunters are out in droves across southeastern Ohio in search of the perfect kill…and eventually the perfect deer steak or snack stick. Phillips Homestyle Classics Processing, of Zanesville, is accepting tagged deer to be processed into the meat cut of the hunter’s choice. Owner Dale Phillips says all meat is processed in an inspected facility.

“We make two different flavors of snack sticks—regular and hot—and then we do a Summer sausage and a jalapeno and cheese. We have spent a lot of money on equipment—stainless steel, all this stuff. We are under inspection, so you know—I mean, you’re assured that your deer is going to be wholesome to eat.”

The most popular items at Phillips Processing are available for the same prices as in years past; however all deer must be checked prior to being dropped off at the plant.

“Your butterfly steaks will be your best, you know. Everybody has to have those and the jalapeno and cheese for us—that’s our best seller. We haven’t changed our pricing from the last couple of years. We’re 80 dollars for standard processing.”

Phillips Processing is open Monday-Friday from 8 to 5 and Saturday from 8 to noon. The plant is located on Ridge Road in Zanesville.