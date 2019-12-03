Arizona Coyotes to visit Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday

Arizona Coyotes (15-9-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-11-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets are 8-6-1 at home. Columbus has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 81.3% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes have gone 8-3-3 away from home. Arizona has converted on 18.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 15 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Columbus won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has totaled 18 points. Zachary Werenski has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 15 total assists and has recorded 20 points. Lawson Crouse has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Zachary Werenski: out (upper-body).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.