TUESDAY 12/3:

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Few Flurries/Shower. Cold. High 38

TONIGHT: Isolated Flurries. Cloudy & Cold. Low 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Breezy. High 41

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will continue to stick around SE Ohio, with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. A few flurries will be possible, especially north and east of Zanesville this afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy during the overnight, with a stray flurry chance. Lows will drop to around 30.

Temperatures will gradually be on the warmer side as we head into the mid to late week, as highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again on Wednesday, with a stray flurry chance. Skies will be brighter on Thursday, and then once again on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s as we begin the new week, with rain chances, especially on Monday.

