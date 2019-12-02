Twins sign Adrianza and Wisler, but non-tender Cron

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins agreed Monday with backup infielder Ehire Adrianza and new reliever Matt Wisler on one-year contracts to avoid salary arbitration, and decided not to tender deals to first baseman C.J. Cron and relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger.

The moves came on deadline day for major league teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Adrianza, who will make $1.6 million, played seven positions this year — everywhere but catcher and center field. He took the majority of his turns at third base, shortstop and first base. The 30-year-old batted .272 with a .765 OPS, both career bests. He had five homers and 22 RBIs in 202 at-bats.

Adrianza has hit .260 with a .711 OPS in 267 games for the Twins since being claimed off waivers in 2017, playing at least five positions in all three years. He’s eligible for free agency after next season.

Wisler, who will make $725,000, was claimed Oct. 29 off waivers from Seattle. He had 16 walks and 63 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, with a combined 5.61 ERA for San Diego and Seattle.

Cron was a successful waiver claim a year ago from Tampa Bay, hitting 25 homers with 78 RBIs in 125 games, but was hampered by a right thumb injury and had what the team called a significant surgery after the season ended.

Hildenberger allowed 19 runs in 16 1/3 innings and spent most of 2019 in Triple-A.

The Twins still have seven players eligible for arbitration: starting pitcher José Berríos, relief pitchers Tyler Duffey, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers, outfielders Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario, and third baseman Miguel Sanó.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB