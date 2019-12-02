The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts Prv
|1. Louisville (48)
|7-0
|1599
|2
|2. Kansas (3)
|6-1
|1497
|4
|3. Maryland
|8-0
|1446
|5
|4. Michigan (9)
|7-0
|1429
|—
|5. Virginia (5)
|7-0
|1424
|7
|6. Ohio St.
|7-0
|1244
|10
|7. North Carolina
|6-1
|1162
|6
|8. Kentucky
|6-1
|1096
|9
|9. Gonzaga
|8-1
|1095
|8
|10. Duke
|7-1
|1083
|1
|11. Michigan St.
|5-2
|964
|3
|12. Arizona
|9-0
|875
|14
|13. Oregon
|6-2
|785
|11
|14. Auburn
|7-0
|698
|18
|15. Memphis
|6-1
|652
|16
|16. Seton Hall
|6-2
|629
|13
|17. Florida St.
|7-1
|562
|—
|18. Baylor
|5-1
|466
|19
|19. Dayton
|5-1
|386
|—
|20. Colorado
|6-0
|371
|21
|21. Tennessee
|6-1
|331
|17
|22. Washington
|5-1
|222
|23
|23. Villanova
|5-2
|192
|22
|24. Butler
|7-0
|165
|—
|25. Utah St.
|7-1
|112
|15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.
Please follow and like us: