The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2 2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4 3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5 4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 — 5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7 6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10 7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6 8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9 9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8 10. Duke 7-1 1083 1 11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3 12. Arizona 9-0 875 14 13. Oregon 6-2 785 11 14. Auburn 7-0 698 18 15. Memphis 6-1 652 16 16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13 17. Florida St. 7-1 562 — 18. Baylor 5-1 466 19 19. Dayton 5-1 386 — 20. Colorado 6-0 371 21 21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17 22. Washington 5-1 222 23 23. Villanova 5-2 192 22 24. Butler 7-0 165 — 25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.