The Top Twenty Five

Sports
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.

Associated Press

