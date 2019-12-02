Spain to visit Netherlands for Euro 2020 warmup in March

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Spain will play a friendly against the Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam in March.

The game will be part of the teams’ preparations for the 2020 European Championship.

Spain, with coach Luis Enrique back in charge, will open the championship against Sweden on June 15. All of its Group E games will be in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao. It will also face Poland and a playoff winner.

The Netherlands is in Amsterdam throughout Group C, opening against Ukraine on June 14 and facing Austria and a playoff winner.

___

