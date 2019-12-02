Parade goers brave cold in New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord held its 28th annual Cchristmas tree lighting and parade Monday night.

Neighbors gathered around the tree and lined the streets for the night’s events.

Superintendent Dave Adams says although it was cold — the night’s weather conditions were fair compared to prior years.

“Actually this is a better year than we’ve had. We’ve had some really bitter cold nights and we’ve had some rainy nights. So — I think it’s — this community values this traditional tree lighting ceremony,” he said. “It’s a time to come together at this time of the year. Which is obviously about family and what we’re grateful for and what we’re looking forward to. And it just starts off — kicks off the holiday season in New Concord.”

Dogs, lamas, horses, children and adults all took part in the parade floats.

Adams says the school organizations were a vital role in the parade.

“I think this is a combination of many moving pieces here. Obviously the school district and the administrative team are a big factor in this part. Our fifth grade choir performed tonight and then — our partnership with the New Concord of Trade and what you’ll see with the — floats that come by here — they’re full of students in the area. So it’s just a time for celebrating and looking forward to the holiday season.”

