NFL selects finalists for All-Time Team at DB, special teams

Career interceptions leaders Paul Krause, Emlen Tunnell and Rod Woodson are among 30 defensive backs who are finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

The league on Monday revealed 16 cornerbacks, 14 safeties and 12 special-teams players as finalists. They will be pared down to seven cornerbacks, six safeties, two placekickers, two punters and two kick returners for the squad. A 26-member panel is making the selections.

Krause had 81 picks, followed by Tunnell with 79 and Woodson with 71.

Jan Stenerud, Morten Andersen and Ray Guy — the only kickers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — also are among the choices.

Arizona CB Patrick Peterson and Indianapolis placekicker Adam Vinatieri are the only current players on the list.

The finalists, in alphabetical order by position:

CORNERBACKS

Herb Adderley

Champ Bailey

Lem Barney

Mel Blount

Willie Brown

Darrell Green

Mike Haynes

Jimmy Johnson

Dick “Night Train” Lane

Patrick Peterson

Mel Renfro

Darrelle Revis

Deion Sanders

Aeneas Williams

Charles Woodson

Rod Woodson

SAFETIES

Jack Christiansen

Brian Dawkins

Kenny Easley

Ken Houston

Paul Krause

Yale Lary

Ronnie Lott

Troy Polamalu

Ed Reed

Johnny Robinson

Donnie Shell

Emlen Tunnell

Larry Wilson

Willie Wood

PLACEKICKERS

Morten Andersen

Lou Groza

Jan Stenerud

Adam Vinatieri

PUNTERS

Ray Guy

Yale Lary

Shane Lechler

Jerrel Wilson

RETURNERS

Mel Gray

Devin Hester

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson

Brian Mitchell

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL