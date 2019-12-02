NFL selects finalists for All-Time Team at DB, special teams

Career interceptions leaders Paul Krause, Emlen Tunnell and Rod Woodson are among 30 defensive backs who are finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.
The league on Monday revealed 16 cornerbacks, 14 safeties and 12 special-teams players as finalists. They will be pared down to seven cornerbacks, six safeties, two placekickers, two punters and two kick returners for the squad. A 26-member panel is making the selections.
Krause had 81 picks, followed by Tunnell with 79 and Woodson with 71.
Jan Stenerud, Morten Andersen and Ray Guy — the only kickers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — also are among the choices.
Arizona CB Patrick Peterson and Indianapolis placekicker Adam Vinatieri are the only current players on the list.
The finalists, in alphabetical order by position:
CORNERBACKS
Herb Adderley
Champ Bailey
Lem Barney
Mel Blount
Willie Brown
Darrell Green
Mike Haynes
Jimmy Johnson
Dick “Night Train” Lane
Patrick Peterson
Mel Renfro
Darrelle Revis
Deion Sanders
Aeneas Williams
Charles Woodson
Rod Woodson
SAFETIES
Jack Christiansen
Brian Dawkins
Kenny Easley
Ken Houston
Paul Krause
Yale Lary
Ronnie Lott
Troy Polamalu
Ed Reed
Johnny Robinson
Donnie Shell
Emlen Tunnell
Larry Wilson
Willie Wood
PLACEKICKERS
Morten Andersen
Lou Groza
Jan Stenerud
Adam Vinatieri
PUNTERS
Ray Guy
Yale Lary
Shane Lechler
Jerrel Wilson
RETURNERS
Mel Gray
Devin Hester
Billy “White Shoes” Johnson
Brian Mitchell
