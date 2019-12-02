Murkey, Denver host Jackson St.

Jackson State (1-7) vs. Denver (3-5)

Magness Arena, Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State will battle Ade Murkey and Denver. The junior Jarrett has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Murkey, a senior, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Denver’s Murkey has averaged 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jase Townsend has put up 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jarrett has averaged 16.6 points while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 10.6 points and eight rebounds.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-5 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Jackson State’s Miles Daniels has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 28.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 27 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.

