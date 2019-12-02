MONDAY 12/2:

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Snow Showers. Breezy & Cold. High 38

TONIGHT: Few Snow Flakes. Cloudy & Cold. Low 27

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Snow Shower. Cold. High 40

DISCUSSION:

An upper level area of low pressure will keep the threat for scattered rain/snow showers across SE Ohio today. Skies will stay cloudy otherwise. Little if any accumulation is expected across the region. It will be breezy as well, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s this afternoon.

The upper level low will begin to move out of the region during the overnight, and with it most of the precipitation. A left over snow shower will be possible, otherwise we will see drier conditions during the overnight. Skies will remain cloudy, as lows drop into the upper 20s.

A weak upper level disturbance will move through the region on Tuesday afternoon, providing a chance for a snow shower or two across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again, with highs around 40.

A quiet, and seasonal weather pattern looks to stick around SE Ohio as we end the the week into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by Sunday, with a stray shower chance returning during the afternoon.

Have a Great Monday!

