The Latest: McCaffrey tops Craig’s mark in 1st 3 seasons

The Latest on Week 13 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

2:05 p.m.

Christian McCaffrey continues to get it done for the Panthers.

McCaffrey has surpassed Roger Craig (2,118 receiving yards) for the most yards receiving by a running back in his first three seasons in the Super Bowl era — and he still has 4 1/2 games to go to build on that mark. He has two catches for 24 yards as the Panthers lead the Redskins 14-6 in the first half.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns this season.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

2 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has missed two more field goals in the first quarter against Tennessee, his sixth and seventh this season.

The first, a 55-yarder, tailed wide right. The second, a 53-yarder after Tennessee’s second lost fumble, was blocked by Austin Johnson.

Vinatieri has now missed 13 kicks this season — seven field goals and six extra points.

— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis, Indiana.

___

1:50 p.m.

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is having a rough day against Tampa Bay.

Foles has three turnovers in three drives. He threw interceptions to end the first two and then fumbled in the red zone on Jacksonville’s third possession.

The home crowd clearly turned on the former Super Bowl MVP, booing him and chanting “We want Minshew! We want Minshew!” in the second quarter.

Foles returned from a broken left collarbone, replaced popular rookie Gardner Minshew and lost his first two starts in lopsided fashion.

The Buccaneers lead 15-0.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.

___

1:36 p.m.

Andy Dalton is making his mark in his return as the Bengals starting quarterback.

His 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd put the Bengals ahead of the Jets 7-3 and broke a tie with Ken Anderson for the franchise record with 198 TD passes. Dalton was benched for three weeks as the organization decided to see how rookie Ryan Finley fit in its future plans.

The Bengals are the only winless team left in the NFL.

— Joe Kay reporting from Cincinnati.

___

1:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns played nice during the first quarter of their highly anticipated rematch at Heinz Field.

Just 17 days removed from Cleveland’s fight marred victory that ended with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett getting suspended indefinitely for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, both teams kept their emotions in check as the Browns took an early 3-0 lead.

There were only two penalties over the first 15 minutes, both of them procedure calls. The trash talking most expected was also kept to a minimum. The teams traded civil handshakes before kickoff and referees did not need to get involved to separate players.

— Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Ravens have tied their game against the 49ers and set a franchise record with their 48th touchdown of the season, breaking the mark held by the 2009 team.

After the 49ers became the first team since Oct. 13 to register first-quarter points against Baltimore, the Ravens recovered a fumble by Jimmy Garoppolo. The Ravens then converted the turnover into points with a 20-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews.

Jackson has 14 TD passes and no interceptions over his last 5 games.

— Dave Ginsburg reporting from Baltimore, Maryland.

___

1:10 p.m.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has become the fourth player in the league to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Henry achieved the feat on the first play against division rival Indianapolis. He ran for nine yards before losing a fumble at the Titans 39-yard line. He came into the game fourth in the league in rushing with 991 yards, trailing only Christian McCaffrey of Carolina (1,123), Nick Chubb of Cleveland (1,117) and Dalvin Cook of Minnesota (1,017).

Henry is the first Titans player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Chris Johnson in 2012-13.

— Michael Marot reporting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

___

1:06 p.m.

A heavy rain is pelting the field at the start of the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Ravens, and it’s hard to say how this will impact fleet-footed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson or Baltimore’s top-ranked rushing attack.

The 49ers rank No. 2 in rushing, but their first run gained nothing. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scrambled for 3 yards before squeezing off a short pass to Kendrick Bourne that gained 30.

— Dave Ginsburg reporting from Baltimore, Maryland.

___

12:25 p.m.

The war of words between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns has spilled into their wardrobes.

After Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read “Pittsburgh started it” — a reference to the brawl that marred the end of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over the Steelers on Nov. 14 — Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry rocked a sweatshirt emblazed with “Revenge” walking to the visiting locker room at Heinz Field hours before kickoff in the rematch.

Several Steelers responded with provocative T-shirts of their own.

A handful wore shirts that screamed “Free Pouncey,” a nod to starting center Maurkice Pouncey, who is serving the second game of a two-game suspension for kicking and punching Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and smacked him with it on the next-to-last snap of the first meeting.

Pittsburgh cornerback Cam Sutton took a cruder approach, sporting a sweatshirt of a child in a Steelers helmet urinating on someone dressed in Browns gear.

___

11:45 a.m.

A rivalry already steeped in ill feelings got a lot uglier last month with the brawl between the Steelers and Browns in Cleveland.

On Sunday, the teams meet again in Pittsburgh, with both on the outskirts of playoff contention and needing a victory.

But the focal point, at least heading into the rematch a mere 17 days after the massive fight that resulted in Garrett being suspended indefinitely, is on how high the level of animosity might be. And whether it will impact the performances of the Steelers (6-5) and Browns (5-6).

“I know that it is going to be a lot of trash talking out there and a lot of guys are going to try and get into your head and do things to try and get you out of character,” Browns defensive back Denzel Ward said. “You just have to think about the betterment of the team and just go out there and win the game, but do not do any stupid penalties or anything toward the other team that could hurt this team.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL