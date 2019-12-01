Sevilla jumps to 2nd place with 1-0 win over Leganés

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla defeated last-place Leganés 1-0 to move to second place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos scored the winner from close range in the 63rd minute, hitting the top of the net after picking up a loose ball inside the area.

It was the fifth straight win for Sevilla in all competitions, and the third consecutive in the league.

Julen Lopetegui’s team hasn’t lost in 10 matches in all competitions since a 4-0 rout at Barcelona in the league.

The home win left Sevilla one point behind leader Real Madrid, which defeated Alavés 2-1 on Saturday. Barcelona is two points behind Sevilla ahead of its game at Atlético Madrid later on Sunday.

Sevilla is five points in front of fifth-place Atlético Madrid and four points ahead of fourth-place Real Sociedad, which routed Eibar 4-1 on Saturday.

Leganés is at the bottom of the 20-team standings with six points from 15 matches. It hasn’t won in five consecutive league games, with four losses and a draw. Three of the losses came against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

