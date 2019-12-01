Illinois High School Basketball Top 10 Poll

Associated Press

SPORTS EDITORS AND PREPS WRITERS:

WELCOME TO 2019-20 Illinois AP Prep Basketball Season Poll Voting!

The first High school basketball polls are scheduled to move on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Regular-season high school basketball polls will move Tuesdays, starting Tuesday, January 7. Your window for voting in the poll is from Friday until Tuesday, 2:00 pm, Central Time. How Fared Advisories will move during the regular season on AP print and broadcast wires on Sundays.

If you need a user name and password set up or encounter any issues while voting, you can e-mail Catherine Hills, (chills@ap.org) or call the AP Spokane Data Center at: 1-800-300-8340.

When voting, please enter the school win-loss record whenever possible. If you see any schools in wrong classification on the website voting drop down list, call or e-mail Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org) or anyone at the AP Spokane Data Center at apscores@ap.org.

Feel free to call or e-mail if you have questions. Here are some important dates:

— Wednesday, Dec. 4: Poll release/votes due for our traditional post-Thanksgiving Tournaments early-season poll. This will be our only vote before the holiday tournaments. Weekly voting will not begin until after New Year’s.

— Tuesday, Jan. 7: The first Tuesday of the new year normally corresponds to the start of weekly polling.

Weekly polls/due dates: Tuesday, Jan. 14; Wednesday, Jan. 22 (traditional extra day after Martin Luther King Day); Tuesday, Jan. 28; Tuesday, Feb. 4.

— Tuesday, Feb. 11: Final Class 1A-2A girls poll (regionals start Feb. 10).

— Tuesday, Feb. 18: Final Class 3A-4A girls poll (regionals start Feb. 17).

— Tuesday, Feb. 25: Final Class 1A-2A boys poll (regionals start Feb. 24).

— Tuesday, March 3: Final Class 3A-4A boys poll (regionals start March 2).

Catherine Hills chills@ap.org

Spokane Data Center

Spokane, WA 99201

509-343-2607

1-800-300-8340

