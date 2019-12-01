AP source: South Carolina demotes OC, fires 2 assistants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has demoted offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and fired quarterbacks coach Dan Werner and strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement.

McClendon was in his second season as Muschamp’s offensive play-caller and fourth overall with the Gamecocks. Werner joined the staff two seasons ago. Dillman was also in his fourth year at South Carolina.

The moves come after a disappointing 4-8 season where the Gamecocks did not qualify for a bowl game for the first time in Muschamp’s four years. The offense struggled much of the season and was dreadful down the stretch with a total of 24 points and one touchdown in South Carolina’s last three games.

