AP Source: Rutgers, former coach Schiano agree to reunion

A person familiar with the negotiations says Greg Schiano and Rutgers have agreed to a deal that will bring the former Scarlet Knights coach back to lead the program.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Sunday morning because contract details were still being finalized. Yahoo! Sports first reported Schiano and Rutgers had agreed in principle to a deal.

The move comes a week after both sides walked away from negotiations and declared the possibility of a reunion dead. After that news broke last Sunday, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players. Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. He built a program that was one of the worst in major college football into a consistent winner. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of Schiano’s final seven seasons.

