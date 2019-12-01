AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 22 13 6 2 1 29 66 61 Providence 23 13 7 1 2 29 78 63 Hartford 21 11 4 1 5 28 53 54 Springfield 24 13 11 0 0 26 72 62 Lehigh Valley 22 10 7 1 4 25 59 62 Hershey 22 8 9 2 3 21 57 68 Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75 Charlotte 20 8 9 3 0 19 52 59 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 20 14 3 2 1 31 75 54 Rochester 20 13 3 2 2 30 67 53 Utica 21 13 7 1 0 27 74 56 Belleville 22 13 8 1 0 27 74 74 Laval 24 12 9 3 0 27 70 70 Syracuse 21 11 8 2 0 24 67 69 Cleveland 22 11 9 1 1 24 66 57 Binghamton 22 7 11 4 0 18 59 77 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 22 16 3 1 2 35 81 54 Iowa 21 11 6 2 2 26 62 58 San Antonio 22 9 6 5 2 25 67 64 Manitoba 23 12 11 0 0 24 66 67 Rockford 20 11 8 0 1 23 60 62 Grand Rapids 23 9 12 1 1 20 70 82 Chicago 24 9 13 2 0 20 58 76 Texas 21 6 13 0 2 14 58 84 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 20 15 5 0 0 30 76 56 Stockton 20 13 4 1 2 29 81 67 Colorado 19 10 8 1 0 21 56 56 Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68 Ontario 21 9 10 2 0 20 53 67 San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59 San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT

Rockford 4, Chicago 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 2

Ontario 2, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Utica 4, Toronto 3

Providence 4, Charlotte 1

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.