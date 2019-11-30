Warner breaks Bradman, Azhar Ali records in 300-plus innings

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — David Warner surpassed one of the great Donald Bradman’s records at the Adelaide Oval with a boundary to bring up his 300 against Pakistan, then whacked a six off Mohammad Abbas to break the record for the biggest innings in a day-night cricket test.

Warner’s 37th boundary of the innings took him past Bradman’s 299 not out against South Africa in 1931-32 as the highest test score at the Adelaide Oval, which for a long time was Bradman’s home ground.

To add insult to injury for the visitors, Warner surpassed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s record for the biggest innings in a day-night test. He equaled Azhar’s 302, then hit his first six of the innings to move to 308.

At that stage, Australia was 553-3 in the middle session on day two of the match.

