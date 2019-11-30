Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 42
Arcanum 71, Sidney Lehman 45
Aurora 60, Olmsted Falls 55
Bluffton 63, Ft. Jennings 44
Bucyrus Wynford 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30
Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Day. Northridge 19
Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Middletown Fenwick 37
Cin. Turpin 70, Cin. Withrow 30
Cuyahoga Falls 47, N. Royalton 32
Franklin 48, Day. Oakwood 45
Ft. Loramie 71, Russia 15
Ft. Recovery 35, Wapakoneta 32
Georgetown 54, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48
Greenfield McClain 48, Washington C.H. 44, OT
Independence 56, Orange 39
Kenton 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51
Kettering Alter 38, Cin. McNicholas 30
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46, Ursuline Academy 45
Lima Bath 47, Columbus Grove 25
Magnolia Sandy Valley 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 34
Mansfield Sr. 41, Sandusky 36
McArthur Vinton County 63, Vincent Warren 58
Miamisburg 64, W. Carrollton 30
Milford 36, Kings Mills Kings 29
Mt. Notre Dame 61, Beavercreek 45
New Lebanon Dixie 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26
Ottoville 49, Van Wert Lincolnview 40
Peebles 81, Cin. Oyler 22
Piketon 52, Latham Western 34
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38, Legacy Christian 37
Southeastern 62, W. Union 34
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 15
Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Tallmadge 43, Richfield Revere 42
Versailles 59, Covington 26
Holiday Hoopla=
Beloit W. Branch 50, Louisville 48, OT
Massillon Perry 63, Rocky River Magnificat 41
Massillon Tuslaw 62, Proctorville Fairland 51
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Solon 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/