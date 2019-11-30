Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 42

Arcanum 71, Sidney Lehman 45

Aurora 60, Olmsted Falls 55

Bluffton 63, Ft. Jennings 44

Bucyrus Wynford 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30

Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Day. Northridge 19

Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Middletown Fenwick 37

Cin. Turpin 70, Cin. Withrow 30

Cuyahoga Falls 47, N. Royalton 32

Franklin 48, Day. Oakwood 45

Ft. Loramie 71, Russia 15

Ft. Recovery 35, Wapakoneta 32

Georgetown 54, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48

Greenfield McClain 48, Washington C.H. 44, OT

Independence 56, Orange 39

Kenton 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51

Kettering Alter 38, Cin. McNicholas 30

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46, Ursuline Academy 45

Lima Bath 47, Columbus Grove 25

Magnolia Sandy Valley 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 34

Mansfield Sr. 41, Sandusky 36

McArthur Vinton County 63, Vincent Warren 58

Miamisburg 64, W. Carrollton 30

Milford 36, Kings Mills Kings 29

Mt. Notre Dame 61, Beavercreek 45

New Lebanon Dixie 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26

Ottoville 49, Van Wert Lincolnview 40

Peebles 81, Cin. Oyler 22

Piketon 52, Latham Western 34

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38, Legacy Christian 37

Southeastern 62, W. Union 34

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 15

Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Tallmadge 43, Richfield Revere 42

Versailles 59, Covington 26

Holiday Hoopla=

Beloit W. Branch 50, Louisville 48, OT

Massillon Perry 63, Rocky River Magnificat 41

Massillon Tuslaw 62, Proctorville Fairland 51

Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Solon 45

