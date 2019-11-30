New York faces Columbus, aims to end 3-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-10-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (16-5-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to stop its three-game slide with a win over Columbus.

The Islanders are 5-2-1 against division opponents. New York is eighth in the league shooting 10.3% and averaging 2.9 goals on 28.4 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 8-4-2 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 20.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, New York won 3-2. Brock Nelson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson leads the Islanders with 12 assists and has collected 20 points this season. Derick Brassard has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has recorded 18 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.