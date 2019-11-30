Ljungberg not planning anything ‘radical’ at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Freddie Ljungberg says he isn’t planning to do anything “radical” after taking over as interim manager of Arsenal following the firing of Unai Emery.

Ljungberg, who was an assistant to Emery and also coached Arsenal’s under-23 team, says “I don’t think that’s the best thing to do. I’m not going to just go and smash things up.”

The former winger played for Arsenal 1998-2007 and was part of the “Invincibles” team that went through the 2003-04 league season unbeaten. The current team is winless in seven games — Arsenal’s worst run of results in 27 years.

Ljungberg says he likes “entertaining football,” adding “for me, happy footballers play the best football … often the players we have enjoy playing offensive football which makes them happy.”

