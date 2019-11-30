BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 85, Englewood Excel 42
Centralia 69, Chicago (Carver Military) 15
Charleston 58, Casey-Westfield 52
Chicago CICS-Longwood 68, Bowen 66, OT
DeKalb 72, Aurora (West Aurora) 46
El Paso-Gridley 69, Stanford Olympia 46
Galesburg 64, Wells 31
Knoxville 64, Midwest Central 48
Lincoln Park 80, Urbana University 54
Metamora 52, Ottawa 31
New Trier 79, Taft 60
Newton 70, Oblong 24
Northridge Prep 62, Holy Trinity 48
Oswego East 59, Downers South 38
Princeville 48, Brimfield 45
Quest Academy 70, Illini Bluffs 24
Raby 82, Richards 79
St. Charles North 62, Chicago Marshall 44
Sterling 79, Rochelle 47
Vernon Hills 50, Chicago Sullivan 46
West Frankfort 71, Sesser-Valier 40
AFC Tournament=
Pool 1 =
Durand 56, Midland 48
Pool 2 =
Polo 54, LaMoille 46
Alton Tournament=
Carbondale 63, Alton 50
O’Fallon 75, Ritenour, Mo. 37
Batavia Tournament=
Batavia 91, Chicago (Austin) 71
Waubonsie Valley 74, Marmion 50
Beardstown Tournament=
Pool Orange=
Augusta Southeastern 36, Concord (Triopia) 34
Rushville-Industry 65, Griggsville-Perry 61
Bloom/Marian Tournament=
Championship=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 77, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 70
Fifth=
Rich East 58, Thornton Fractional South 52
Seventh=
Thornwood 62, Rich Central 55
Third=
Homewood-Flossmoor 72, Hillcrest 54
Boylan Tournament=
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 64, Freeport 60
Rockford Boylan 60, Rockford Lutheran 57
Buffalo Grove Tournament=
Buffalo Grove 70, Chicago Uplift 50
Zion Benton 73, Grayslake Central 64, OT
Bushnell-Prairie City Tournament=
West Hancock 49, West Prairie 32
Canton Tournament=
Illinois Valley Central 42, Canton 39
Peoria Notre Dame 57, East Peoria 27
Carterville Tournament=
Collinsville 80, Mount Vernon 43
Marion 48, Carterville 33
Centralia Tournament=
Belleville East 106, Cleveland NJROTC, Mo. 22
Jerseyville Jersey 67, Chicago (Carver Military) 38
Cerro Gordo Tournament=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52, Blue Ridge 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 62, Urbana University 45
Heyworth 51, Blue Ridge 41
Heyworth 79, Urbana University 27
LeRoy 49, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 23
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 51, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36
Christopher Tournament=
Wayne City 78, Norris City (NCOE) 50
Zeigler-Royalton 53, Thompsonville 45
Clemente Tournament=
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, DuSable 14
Clemente 83, Chicago (Disney II) 36
Maria 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 41
Coal City Tournament=
Coal City 43, Morris 29
Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Serena 32
Crab Orchard Tournament=
Elverado 56, Pope County 35
Crystal Lake Central High School Tournament=
Barrington 55, Hononegah 43
Crystal Lake Central Tournament=
Belvidere North 56, Crystal Lake Central 47
Geneva 48, Prairie Ridge 25
Schaumburg 65, McHenry 32
Cumberland Tournament=
Dieterich 54, Okaw Valley 50, OT
Vandalia 65, Cumberland 54
Danville Schlarman Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning 72, Milford 43
Fountain Central, Ind. 50, Danville 22
De Paul/Lane Tournament=
Championship=
Quincy Notre Dame 65, DePaul College Prep 60
Fifth=
Chicago Vocational 57, Chicago (Jones) 51
Seventh=
Lake View 79, Chicago Vocational 65
Third=
Niles North 63, Chicago (Lane) 55
Decatur Tournament=
Bolingbrook 80, Peoria (H.S.) 71
Eisenhower 60, Mt. Zion 42
Harvey Thornton 76, Decatur MacArthur 59
Springfield Southeast 70, Dunlap 64
Eisenhower/Richards Tournament=
Championship=
Blue Island Eisenhower 55, Marist 52
Fifth=
Andrew 59, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 48
Seventh=
Shepard 67, Southland 55
Third=
Oak Lawn Richards 74, Chicago Christian 69
Fenton Tournament=
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 57, West Chicago 46
Montini 80, Francis Parker 67
Rolling Meadows 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 44
Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Fremd 39
Fulton Tournament=
Havana 64, Astoria/VIT Co-op 38
Galesburg Tournament=
Champaign Central 88, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 87
Galesburg 76, Madison 59
Moline 58, Madison 50
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 76, Wells 58
GCMS Tournament=
Cullom Tri-Point 84, Fisher 72
Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Eureka 52
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Gilman Iroquois West 51
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Armstrong 30
Geneseo Tournament=
Geneseo 65, Kewanee 57
Kewanee 65, Rock Falls 61
Rockridge 37, East Moline United 34, OT
Rockridge 63, Princeton 53
Glenbrook North Tournament=
Championship=
Wheaton North 64, St. Patrick 43
Fifth=
Niles West 60, Prosser 44
Seventh=
Payton 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 45
Third=
De La Salle 61, Glenbrook North 49
Granite City Tournament=
Granite City 54, Triad 45
Nokomis 38, Bethalto Civic Memorial 27
Intercity Tournament=
Bloomington Central Catholic 84, Normal West 75, 3OT
Normal Community 64, Bloomington 38
Jacksonville Tournament=
Chatham Glenwood 50, Macomb 36
Edwardsville 50, Jacksonville 47, 3OT
Johnsburg / Richmond – Burton Tournament=
Huntley 64, Grayslake North 46
Lake Zurich 53, Crystal Lake South 39
Lakes Community 32, Richmond-Burton 15
Wauconda 67, Johnsburg 31
Joliet West Tournament=
Lincoln Way Central 62, Rich South 60
Lincoln-Way East 57, Harlan 30
Plainfield South 73, Crete-Monee 64
Joliet West=
Joliet West 73, Brother Rice 53
Kankakee Tournament=
Kankakee 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42
Lawrence County Tournament=
Fairfield 44, Salem 38
Fairfield 65, Olney (Richland County) 47
Lawrenceville 77, Edwards County 35
Marshall 58, Mt. Carmel 48
Marshall 70, Lawrenceville 46
Mt. Carmel 52, Edwards County 28
Salem 66, Red Hill 33
Lincoln/Eaton Tournament=
Champaign Centennial 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 33
Danville 60, Mahomet-Seymour 52
Lincoln 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 25
Springfield 65, Cahokia 50
Lisle Tournament=
Lisle 62, Westmont 52
Yorkville Christian 97, Evergreen Park 77
Manteno Tournament=
IC Catholic 55, Beecher 45
Manteno 75, Peotone 55
Metro-East Lutheran Tournament=
Brussels 44, Dupo 33
Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 63, Breese Mater Dei 62
Odin 64, Gillespie 48
Ottawa Marquette 39, Metro-East Lutheran 25
Roxana 51, Marissa/Coulterville 44
Valmeyer 73, Piasa Southwestern 57
Waterloo Gibault 56, Litchfield, Neb. 53
Mount Carmel Tournament=
Championship=
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Mt. Carmel 55
FIfth=
Chicago ( SSICP) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 53, OT
Third=
Tinley Park 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 61
Mt Pulaski Tournament=
Buffalo Tri-City 72, Clinton 52
Calvary 62, Mt. Pulaski 40
Illini Central 22, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 17
Mulberry Grove Tournament=
Brownstown – St. Elmo 66, Ramsey 50
Mount Olive 44, Lebanon 27
Mulberry Grove 64, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 54
New Berlin Tournament=
Macon Meridian 62, North-Mac 59
New Berlin 47, South County 45
Raymond Lincolnwood 47, Springfield Lutheran 33
Oak Lawn Tournament=
Championship=
Oak Lawn Community 73, St. Laurence 66
Orion Tournament=
Division 10=
Abingdon 71, Aledo (Mercer County) 36
Orion 60, Rock Island Alleman 34
Division 32=
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Erie/Prophetstown 54, OT
Sherrard 69, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 60
Oswego Tournament=
Naperville Neuqua Valley 50, Hinsdale Central 49
Oswego 64, Naperville North 56
Ottawa Tournament=
Oak Forest 64, Streator 38
Pool A=
Marengo 58, Dixon 43
Metamora 52, Ottawa 31
Pool B=
LaSalle-Peru 58, Pontiac 41
Oak Forest 61, LaSalle-Peru 31
Oak Forest 64, Streator 38
Streator 48, Pontiac 40, OT
Palatine Tournament=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Elk Grove 34
Hersey 53, Maine West 27
Stevenson 51, Palatine 44
York 53, Cary-Grove 44
Paris Tournament=
Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Hoopeston Area High School 45
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Chrisman 31
Parke Heritage, Ind. 57, Paris 40
Championship=
Parke Heritage, Ind. 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 43
Pekin Tournament=
Pekin 57, Rantoul 24
Peoria Heights Tournament=
Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 70, Illini Bluffs 24
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, Peoria Christian 45
Pittsfield Tournament=
Pool A =
Jacksonville Routt 61, Camp Point Central 41
Lovejoy 60, Pittsfield 34
Pool B =
Liberty 64, Barry (Western) 37
Payson Seymour 57, Illini West (Carthage) 23
Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=
McCluer, Mo. 62, Quincy Notre Dame 31
Quincy Tournament=
Lutheran North, Mo. 61, Leo 60
Quincy 65, Waukegan 36
Riverside Brookfield Tournament=
Kenwood 82, Proviso West 81
Riverside-Brookfield 88, Oak Park River Forest 79
St. Rita 65, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 46
Rock Island Tournament=
Brooks Academy 56, Riverton 41
Rock Island 87, Phillips 52
Rockford Auburn Tournament=
Bogan 62, Rockford Guilford 44
Bogan 67, Rockford East 63
Machesney Park Harlem 60, Larkin 50
Machesney Park Harlem 78, North Chicago 52
Rockford Guilford 45, Providence-St. Mel 17
Rockford Jefferson 64, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 60, OT
Rockford Jefferson 72, Providence-St. Mel 24
ROWVA/Williamsfield Tournament=
Henry 53, Riverdale 35
Monmouth United 71, Galva 36
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 65, Biggsville West Central 51
Seneca Tournament=
Pool A=
Somonauk 47, Seneca 44
St. Anne 55, Herscher 42
Pool B=
Hall 67, Newark 55
Reed-Custer 52, Mendota 23
St Anthony Tournament=
Breese Central 52, Robinson 44
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Effingham 55
Highland 59, Tolono Unity 43
Teutopolis 82, Mattoon 44
St Viator Tournament=
Evanston Township 64, Prospect 62
Libertyville 62, St. Viator 60
St. Charles East Tournament=
Pool Black =
Proviso East 82, St. Charles East 79
South Elgin 56, Hampshire 55
Pool Orange =
Aurora (East) 66, Plainfield East 57
Willowbrook 56, Westchester St. Joseph 51
Stagg Tournament=
Lindblom 61, Argo 44
Stagg 61, Guerin 24
Sycamore Tournament=
Burlington Central 48, Sycamore 42
Dundee-Crown 49, Belvidere 36
Yorkville 60, Sandwich 25
Tri-County Tournament=
Champaign Judah Christian 72, Tri-County 46
Fithian Oakwood 64, Palestine-Hutsonville 55
Palestine-Hutsonville 71, Martinsville 68
Tri-County 70, Fithian Oakwood 65
Washington Tournament=
Dora, Mo. 83, Petersburg PORTA 57
Lake Forest Academy 64, FS Northside, Ark. 62
Lincoln Park 80, Urbana 54
Peoria Manual 59, Belleville West 41
Springfield Lanphier 82, Calhoun, Ala. 64
Tupelo, Miss. 59, Washington 53
West Chicago Wheaton Academy Tournament=
Lake Park 63, Chicago-University 43
Metea Valley 44, Downers North 42
Streamwood 60, Bartlett 32
Wheaton Academy 33, St. Francis 32
Westminster Christian Tournament=
Pool A=
St. Edward 47, Westminster Christian 12
Pool B=
Elgin Academy 69, Christian Liberty Academy 49
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43, Elgin 42
Wethersfield Tournament=
Elmwood 44, Wethersfield 43
Putnam County 74, Annawan 40
WJOL Tournament=
Pool A=
Joliet Central 53, Lockport 47
Plainfield Central 61, Lemont 58
Pool B=
Minooka 72, Lincoln Way West 64
Providence 35, Romeoville 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cobden vs. Century, ppd. to Nov 30th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 59, Elverado 49
Chicago Marshall 81, Gary West, Ind. 38
Evanston Township 54, Simeon 48
Hinsdale Central 48, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 45
Kankakee 75, Bradley-Bourbonnais 60
Lakes Community 32, Richmond-Burton 15
Marengo 58, Dixon 43
Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Oak Park River Forest 41
Plainfield South 61, Hinsdale South 41
Pope County 58, Johnston City 51
Stewardson-Strasburg 57, Dieterich 42
Streator 48, Pontiac 40, OT
Alleman Tournament=
Galena 67, East Moline United 49
Knoxville 51, Rock Island Alleman 19
Riverdale 49, East Dubuque 32
Brimfield Tournament=
Brimfield 45, Illini West (Carthage) 27
Midwest Central 73, Kewanee 38
Princeville 55, Elmwood 24
Brown County-Mt. Sterling Tournament=
Peoria Christian 27, Rushville-Industry 17
Pittsfield 48, West Hancock 36
Buffalo Grove Tournament=
Barrington 66, Buffalo Grove 56
Grayslake Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 24
Hersey 43, Mother McAuley 41
Libertyville 51, Maine South 29
Hamilton County Tournament=
Hamilton County 53, Edwards County 41
Lawrenceville 54, Gallatin County 41
Wayne City 66, Cairo 42
Hoffman Estates Tournament=
Lake Park 68, Wheeling 36
St. Charles North 51, Hoffman Estates 19
Litchfield Tournament=
Litchfield 46, Nokomis 33
Lyons Tournament=
Argo 51, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43
Morton Tournament=
East St. Louis 75, Champaign Central 45
Morton 55, East St. Louis 51
Morton 60, Batavia 30
Richwoods 74, Champaign Central 47
Naperville Central Tournament=
Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Naperville Central 49
Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Bartlett 32
Rockford Auburn 60, Woodstock Marian 32
St. Charles East 60, Machesney Park Harlem 50
New Trier/Loyola Tournament=
Fenwick 41, Loyola 35
New Trier 79, Taft 60
Newton Tournament=
Altamont 60, Vandalia 48
Newton 42, Effingham 40
Vandalia 67, Flora 58
Oakwood Tournament=
Championship=
Fithian Oakwood 60, Tri-County 59
Fifth=
Champaign Judah Christian 52, Blue Ridge 39
Seventh=
Rantoul 51, Westville 19
Third=
Hoopeston Area High School 56, Urbana University 18
Ottawa Tournament=
Oak Forest 61, LaSalle-Peru 31
Perspectives Math & Science Academy Tournament=
Chicago ( SSICP) 61, Chicago (Soto) High School 8
Robinson Tournament=
Fairfield 64, Oblong 35
Marshall 61, Martinsville 24
Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 35
Mt. Carmel 63, Robinson 34
Olney (Richland County) 74, Effingham St. Anthony 38
Rock Island Tournament=
Decatur MacArthur 48, Metro, Mo. 37
Decatur MacArthur 57, Canton 47
Metro, Mo. 58, Rockford East 31
Rock Island 49, Canton 35
Rock Island 81, Rockford East 24
Schaumburg Tournament=
Downers North 49, Yorkville 24
Maine West 62, Wheaton Warrenville South 21
Taylorville Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 77, Hillsboro 18
Mt. Zion 54, Taylorville 18
Rochester 44, Jacksonville 22
Waubonsie Valley/West Aurora Tournament=
Pool A=
Proviso East 54, Romeoville 44
Waubonsie Valley 35, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33
Pool B=
Aurora (West Aurora) 46, Rockford Lutheran 37
Naperville North 63, Oswego 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/