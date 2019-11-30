BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 85, Englewood Excel 42

Centralia 69, Chicago (Carver Military) 15

Charleston 58, Casey-Westfield 52

Chicago CICS-Longwood 68, Bowen 66, OT

DeKalb 72, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

El Paso-Gridley 69, Stanford Olympia 46

Galesburg 64, Wells 31

Knoxville 64, Midwest Central 48

Lincoln Park 80, Urbana University 54

Metamora 52, Ottawa 31

New Trier 79, Taft 60

Newton 70, Oblong 24

Northridge Prep 62, Holy Trinity 48

Oswego East 59, Downers South 38

Princeville 48, Brimfield 45

Quest Academy 70, Illini Bluffs 24

Raby 82, Richards 79

St. Charles North 62, Chicago Marshall 44

Sterling 79, Rochelle 47

Vernon Hills 50, Chicago Sullivan 46

West Frankfort 71, Sesser-Valier 40

AFC Tournament=

Pool 1 =

Durand 56, Midland 48

Pool 2 =

Polo 54, LaMoille 46

Alton Tournament=

Carbondale 63, Alton 50

O’Fallon 75, Ritenour, Mo. 37

Batavia Tournament=

Batavia 91, Chicago (Austin) 71

Waubonsie Valley 74, Marmion 50

Beardstown Tournament=

Pool Orange=

Augusta Southeastern 36, Concord (Triopia) 34

Rushville-Industry 65, Griggsville-Perry 61

Bloom/Marian Tournament=

Championship=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 77, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 70

Fifth=

Rich East 58, Thornton Fractional South 52

Seventh=

Thornwood 62, Rich Central 55

Third=

Homewood-Flossmoor 72, Hillcrest 54

Boylan Tournament=

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 64, Freeport 60

Rockford Boylan 60, Rockford Lutheran 57

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Buffalo Grove 70, Chicago Uplift 50

Zion Benton 73, Grayslake Central 64, OT

Bushnell-Prairie City Tournament=

West Hancock 49, West Prairie 32

Canton Tournament=

Illinois Valley Central 42, Canton 39

Peoria Notre Dame 57, East Peoria 27

Carterville Tournament=

Collinsville 80, Mount Vernon 43

Marion 48, Carterville 33

Centralia Tournament=

Belleville East 106, Cleveland NJROTC, Mo. 22

Jerseyville Jersey 67, Chicago (Carver Military) 38

Cerro Gordo Tournament=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52, Blue Ridge 33

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 62, Urbana University 45

Heyworth 51, Blue Ridge 41

Heyworth 79, Urbana University 27

LeRoy 49, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 23

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 51, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36

Christopher Tournament=

Wayne City 78, Norris City (NCOE) 50

Zeigler-Royalton 53, Thompsonville 45

Clemente Tournament=

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, DuSable 14

Clemente 83, Chicago (Disney II) 36

Maria 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 41

Coal City Tournament=

Coal City 43, Morris 29

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Serena 32

Crab Orchard Tournament=

Elverado 56, Pope County 35

Crystal Lake Central High School Tournament=

Barrington 55, Hononegah 43

Crystal Lake Central Tournament=

Belvidere North 56, Crystal Lake Central 47

Geneva 48, Prairie Ridge 25

Schaumburg 65, McHenry 32

Cumberland Tournament=

Dieterich 54, Okaw Valley 50, OT

Vandalia 65, Cumberland 54

Danville Schlarman Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning 72, Milford 43

Fountain Central, Ind. 50, Danville 22

De Paul/Lane Tournament=

Championship=

Quincy Notre Dame 65, DePaul College Prep 60

Fifth=

Chicago Vocational 57, Chicago (Jones) 51

Seventh=

Lake View 79, Chicago Vocational 65

Third=

Niles North 63, Chicago (Lane) 55

Decatur Tournament=

Bolingbrook 80, Peoria (H.S.) 71

Eisenhower 60, Mt. Zion 42

Harvey Thornton 76, Decatur MacArthur 59

Springfield Southeast 70, Dunlap 64

Eisenhower/Richards Tournament=

Championship=

Blue Island Eisenhower 55, Marist 52

Fifth=

Andrew 59, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 48

Seventh=

Shepard 67, Southland 55

Third=

Oak Lawn Richards 74, Chicago Christian 69

Fenton Tournament=

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 57, West Chicago 46

Montini 80, Francis Parker 67

Rolling Meadows 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 44

Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Fremd 39

Fulton Tournament=

Havana 64, Astoria/VIT Co-op 38

Galesburg Tournament=

Champaign Central 88, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 87

Galesburg 76, Madison 59

Moline 58, Madison 50

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 76, Wells 58

GCMS Tournament=

Cullom Tri-Point 84, Fisher 72

Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Eureka 52

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Gilman Iroquois West 51

Warrensburg-Latham 63, Armstrong 30

Geneseo Tournament=

Geneseo 65, Kewanee 57

Kewanee 65, Rock Falls 61

Rockridge 37, East Moline United 34, OT

Rockridge 63, Princeton 53

Glenbrook North Tournament=

Championship=

Wheaton North 64, St. Patrick 43

Fifth=

Niles West 60, Prosser 44

Seventh=

Payton 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 45

Third=

De La Salle 61, Glenbrook North 49

Granite City Tournament=

Granite City 54, Triad 45

Nokomis 38, Bethalto Civic Memorial 27

Intercity Tournament=

Bloomington Central Catholic 84, Normal West 75, 3OT

Normal Community 64, Bloomington 38

Jacksonville Tournament=

Chatham Glenwood 50, Macomb 36

Edwardsville 50, Jacksonville 47, 3OT

Johnsburg / Richmond – Burton Tournament=

Huntley 64, Grayslake North 46

Lake Zurich 53, Crystal Lake South 39

Lakes Community 32, Richmond-Burton 15

Wauconda 67, Johnsburg 31

Joliet West Tournament=

Lincoln Way Central 62, Rich South 60

Lincoln-Way East 57, Harlan 30

Plainfield South 73, Crete-Monee 64

Joliet West=

Joliet West 73, Brother Rice 53

Kankakee Tournament=

Kankakee 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42

Lawrence County Tournament=

Fairfield 44, Salem 38

Fairfield 65, Olney (Richland County) 47

Lawrenceville 77, Edwards County 35

Marshall 58, Mt. Carmel 48

Marshall 70, Lawrenceville 46

Mt. Carmel 52, Edwards County 28

Salem 66, Red Hill 33

Lincoln/Eaton Tournament=

Champaign Centennial 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 33

Danville 60, Mahomet-Seymour 52

Lincoln 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 25

Springfield 65, Cahokia 50

Lisle Tournament=

Lisle 62, Westmont 52

Yorkville Christian 97, Evergreen Park 77

Manteno Tournament=

IC Catholic 55, Beecher 45

Manteno 75, Peotone 55

Metro-East Lutheran Tournament=

Brussels 44, Dupo 33

Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 63, Breese Mater Dei 62

Odin 64, Gillespie 48

Ottawa Marquette 39, Metro-East Lutheran 25

Roxana 51, Marissa/Coulterville 44

Valmeyer 73, Piasa Southwestern 57

Waterloo Gibault 56, Litchfield, Neb. 53

Mount Carmel Tournament=

Championship=

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Mt. Carmel 55

FIfth=

Chicago ( SSICP) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 53, OT

Third=

Tinley Park 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 61

Mt Pulaski Tournament=

Buffalo Tri-City 72, Clinton 52

Calvary 62, Mt. Pulaski 40

Illini Central 22, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 17

Mulberry Grove Tournament=

Brownstown – St. Elmo 66, Ramsey 50

Mount Olive 44, Lebanon 27

Mulberry Grove 64, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 54

New Berlin Tournament=

Macon Meridian 62, North-Mac 59

New Berlin 47, South County 45

Raymond Lincolnwood 47, Springfield Lutheran 33

Oak Lawn Tournament=

Championship=

Oak Lawn Community 73, St. Laurence 66

Orion Tournament=

Division 10=

Abingdon 71, Aledo (Mercer County) 36

Orion 60, Rock Island Alleman 34

Division 32=

Monmouth-Roseville 64, Erie/Prophetstown 54, OT

Sherrard 69, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 60

Oswego Tournament=

Naperville Neuqua Valley 50, Hinsdale Central 49

Oswego 64, Naperville North 56

Ottawa Tournament=

Oak Forest 64, Streator 38

Pool A=

Marengo 58, Dixon 43

Metamora 52, Ottawa 31

Pool B=

LaSalle-Peru 58, Pontiac 41

Oak Forest 61, LaSalle-Peru 31

Oak Forest 64, Streator 38

Streator 48, Pontiac 40, OT

Palatine Tournament=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Elk Grove 34

Hersey 53, Maine West 27

Stevenson 51, Palatine 44

York 53, Cary-Grove 44

Paris Tournament=

Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Hoopeston Area High School 45

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Chrisman 31

Parke Heritage, Ind. 57, Paris 40

Championship=

Parke Heritage, Ind. 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 43

Pekin Tournament=

Pekin 57, Rantoul 24

Peoria Heights Tournament=

Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 70, Illini Bluffs 24

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, Peoria Christian 45

Pittsfield Tournament=

Pool A =

Jacksonville Routt 61, Camp Point Central 41

Lovejoy 60, Pittsfield 34

Pool B =

Liberty 64, Barry (Western) 37

Payson Seymour 57, Illini West (Carthage) 23

Quincy Notre Dame Tournament=

McCluer, Mo. 62, Quincy Notre Dame 31

Quincy Tournament=

Lutheran North, Mo. 61, Leo 60

Quincy 65, Waukegan 36

Riverside Brookfield Tournament=

Kenwood 82, Proviso West 81

Riverside-Brookfield 88, Oak Park River Forest 79

St. Rita 65, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 46

Rock Island Tournament=

Brooks Academy 56, Riverton 41

Rock Island 87, Phillips 52

Rockford Auburn Tournament=

Bogan 62, Rockford Guilford 44

Bogan 67, Rockford East 63

Machesney Park Harlem 60, Larkin 50

Machesney Park Harlem 78, North Chicago 52

Rockford Guilford 45, Providence-St. Mel 17

Rockford Jefferson 64, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 60, OT

Rockford Jefferson 72, Providence-St. Mel 24

ROWVA/Williamsfield Tournament=

Henry 53, Riverdale 35

Monmouth United 71, Galva 36

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 65, Biggsville West Central 51

Seneca Tournament=

Pool A=

Somonauk 47, Seneca 44

St. Anne 55, Herscher 42

Pool B=

Hall 67, Newark 55

Reed-Custer 52, Mendota 23

St Anthony Tournament=

Breese Central 52, Robinson 44

Effingham St. Anthony 62, Effingham 55

Highland 59, Tolono Unity 43

Teutopolis 82, Mattoon 44

St Viator Tournament=

Evanston Township 64, Prospect 62

Libertyville 62, St. Viator 60

St. Charles East Tournament=

Pool Black =

Proviso East 82, St. Charles East 79

South Elgin 56, Hampshire 55

Pool Orange =

Aurora (East) 66, Plainfield East 57

Willowbrook 56, Westchester St. Joseph 51

Stagg Tournament=

Lindblom 61, Argo 44

Stagg 61, Guerin 24

Sycamore Tournament=

Burlington Central 48, Sycamore 42

Dundee-Crown 49, Belvidere 36

Yorkville 60, Sandwich 25

Tri-County Tournament=

Champaign Judah Christian 72, Tri-County 46

Fithian Oakwood 64, Palestine-Hutsonville 55

Palestine-Hutsonville 71, Martinsville 68

Tri-County 70, Fithian Oakwood 65

Washington Tournament=

Dora, Mo. 83, Petersburg PORTA 57

Lake Forest Academy 64, FS Northside, Ark. 62

Lincoln Park 80, Urbana 54

Peoria Manual 59, Belleville West 41

Springfield Lanphier 82, Calhoun, Ala. 64

Tupelo, Miss. 59, Washington 53

West Chicago Wheaton Academy Tournament=

Lake Park 63, Chicago-University 43

Metea Valley 44, Downers North 42

Streamwood 60, Bartlett 32

Wheaton Academy 33, St. Francis 32

Westminster Christian Tournament=

Pool A=

St. Edward 47, Westminster Christian 12

Pool B=

Elgin Academy 69, Christian Liberty Academy 49

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43, Elgin 42

Wethersfield Tournament=

Elmwood 44, Wethersfield 43

Putnam County 74, Annawan 40

WJOL Tournament=

Pool A=

Joliet Central 53, Lockport 47

Plainfield Central 61, Lemont 58

Pool B=

Minooka 72, Lincoln Way West 64

Providence 35, Romeoville 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cobden vs. Century, ppd. to Nov 30th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 59, Elverado 49

Chicago Marshall 81, Gary West, Ind. 38

Evanston Township 54, Simeon 48

Hinsdale Central 48, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 45

Kankakee 75, Bradley-Bourbonnais 60

Lakes Community 32, Richmond-Burton 15

Marengo 58, Dixon 43

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Oak Park River Forest 41

Plainfield South 61, Hinsdale South 41

Pope County 58, Johnston City 51

Stewardson-Strasburg 57, Dieterich 42

Streator 48, Pontiac 40, OT

Alleman Tournament=

Galena 67, East Moline United 49

Knoxville 51, Rock Island Alleman 19

Riverdale 49, East Dubuque 32

Brimfield Tournament=

Brimfield 45, Illini West (Carthage) 27

Midwest Central 73, Kewanee 38

Princeville 55, Elmwood 24

Brown County-Mt. Sterling Tournament=

Peoria Christian 27, Rushville-Industry 17

Pittsfield 48, West Hancock 36

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Barrington 66, Buffalo Grove 56

Grayslake Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 24

Hersey 43, Mother McAuley 41

Libertyville 51, Maine South 29

Hamilton County Tournament=

Hamilton County 53, Edwards County 41

Lawrenceville 54, Gallatin County 41

Wayne City 66, Cairo 42

Hoffman Estates Tournament=

Lake Park 68, Wheeling 36

St. Charles North 51, Hoffman Estates 19

Litchfield Tournament=

Litchfield 46, Nokomis 33

Lyons Tournament=

Argo 51, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

Morton Tournament=

East St. Louis 75, Champaign Central 45

Morton 55, East St. Louis 51

Morton 60, Batavia 30

Richwoods 74, Champaign Central 47

Naperville Central Tournament=

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Naperville Central 49

Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Bartlett 32

Rockford Auburn 60, Woodstock Marian 32

St. Charles East 60, Machesney Park Harlem 50

New Trier/Loyola Tournament=

Fenwick 41, Loyola 35

New Trier 79, Taft 60

Newton Tournament=

Altamont 60, Vandalia 48

Newton 42, Effingham 40

Vandalia 67, Flora 58

Oakwood Tournament=

Championship=

Fithian Oakwood 60, Tri-County 59

Fifth=

Champaign Judah Christian 52, Blue Ridge 39

Seventh=

Rantoul 51, Westville 19

Third=

Hoopeston Area High School 56, Urbana University 18

Ottawa Tournament=

Oak Forest 61, LaSalle-Peru 31

Perspectives Math & Science Academy Tournament=

Chicago ( SSICP) 61, Chicago (Soto) High School 8

Robinson Tournament=

Fairfield 64, Oblong 35

Marshall 61, Martinsville 24

Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 35

Mt. Carmel 63, Robinson 34

Olney (Richland County) 74, Effingham St. Anthony 38

Rock Island Tournament=

Decatur MacArthur 48, Metro, Mo. 37

Decatur MacArthur 57, Canton 47

Metro, Mo. 58, Rockford East 31

Rock Island 49, Canton 35

Rock Island 81, Rockford East 24

Schaumburg Tournament=

Downers North 49, Yorkville 24

Maine West 62, Wheaton Warrenville South 21

Taylorville Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 77, Hillsboro 18

Mt. Zion 54, Taylorville 18

Rochester 44, Jacksonville 22

Waubonsie Valley/West Aurora Tournament=

Pool A=

Proviso East 54, Romeoville 44

Waubonsie Valley 35, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33

Pool B=

Aurora (West Aurora) 46, Rockford Lutheran 37

Naperville North 63, Oswego 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/