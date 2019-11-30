Chicago travels to play MacKinnon and the Avalanche

Chicago Blackhawks (10-10-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-8-2, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado hit the ice against Chicago. MacKinnon currently ranks fifth in the league with 39 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 23 assists.

The Avalanche are 4-4-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado is third in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by MacKinnon with 16.

The Blackhawks are 7-4-4 in conference matchups. Chicago has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 80.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Colorado won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 23 assists and has collected 39 points this season. Cale Makar has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Calvin de Haan leads the Blackhawks with a plus-10 in 23 games played this season. Patrick Kane has totaled 16 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Dylan Strome: day to day (concussion), Duncan Keith: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.