BCU puts streak on line vs Ga. Tech

Bethune-Cookman (5-2) vs. Georgia Tech (2-2)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Georgia Tech. Bethune-Cookman is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Georgia Tech lost 62-61 in overtime loss at home to Arkansas on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has averaged 22.5 points and five rebounds while James Banks III has put up 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks. For the Wildcats, Cletrell Pope has averaged 13.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Isaiah Bailey has put up 13.9 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Devoe has connected on 68.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has 27 assists on 71 field goals (38 percent) over its past three outings while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH: Georgia Tech has held opposing teams to 34.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

