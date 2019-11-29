Unai Emery fired as Arsenal manager after losing run

LONDON (AP) — Unai Emery has been fired by Arsenal, 18 months after succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the Premier League club.

The north London team lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday to extend its winless run to seven matches. Arsenal’s slump in the Premier League has seen it fall to eighth place.

Arsenal has put Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge, promoting the former player from his assistant’s position.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League in Emery’s first season and reached the Europa League final, losing to Chelsea.

