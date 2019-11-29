Liverpool midfielder Fabinho out until January with injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says defensive midfielder Fabinho will be out until January with a knee injury, putting more strain on the Premier League leaders with a packed schedule coming up.

Fabinho went off injured in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday with ankle ligament damage.

The Brazilian has started all five of Liverpool’s games in the Champions League this season and 12 of 13 in the Premier League.

Liverpool has 10 games to play before the end of the year — six in the Premier League, a Champions League match against Salzburg, two games at the Club World Cup and one in the League Cup.

