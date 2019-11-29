Kasich collects $40,000 for talk at public Ohio university

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miami University paid former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) $40,000 for a recent speech on civility.

The Dayton Daily News reports Kasich spoke Nov. 13 on the public university’s Hamilton campus. A contract negotiated by his talent agency assured the two-time Republican presidential candidate a five-star hotel room, cool water on stage, and an armed security guard.

His appearance was part of the Harry T. Wilks Distinguished Lecture Series. It included an invitation-only dinner, Q&A and public reception.

Cathy Wagner, president of Miami’s faculty union, called the fee “ridiculous and outrageous.” She said it’s too bad the money couldn’t be spent on scholarships for needy students.

A spokesman said Kasich is glad people want to hear his message. He made $60,000 for a speech at the University of Florida in January.