James lifts Liberty over Kentucky Christian 88-42

Sports
Associated Press0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James had 15 points and seven rebounds as Liberty stretched its season-opening win streak to nine games, rolling past Kentucky Christian 88-42 on Friday.

Josh Price had 13 points and Elijah Cuffee added 12 points for the Flames, who scored the first 17 points of the game.

Noah Back had 12 points and Cardinal Brown added 12 points for the Knights, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Khyle Washington had seven rebounds.

Liberty plays Trinity Baptist at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

No. 1 Oregon women rip Texas-Arlington 91-54 in Paradise Jam

Associated Press

Hoppo carries S. Utah over West Coast Baptist 126-40

Associated Press

Ehlinger and Texas rally to 49-24 win over Texas Tech

Associated Press