Hebard has 30 points, 18 rebounds in No. 1 Oregon’s win

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 30 points and 18 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon survived a second-half challenge from Oklahoma State in an 89-72 victory Thursday in the Paradise Jam.

Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Minyon Moore had 14 points and six assists, and Erin Boley finished with 12 points. The Ducks (5-0) led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Ahead 47-27 at the half, Oregon increased its lead to 61-31 on Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the third quarter. But the Cowgirls (5-1) closed the quarter with a 19-8 run to pull to 69-50.

Oklahoma State cut it to 86-72 on Bryn Gerlich’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Moore capped off Oregon’s scoring with a three-point play with 2 seconds left.

Natasha Mack had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma State. Vivian Gray added 17.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 89, WASHINGTON STATE 6

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 18 points and Baylor pulled ahead early and cruised past Washington State in the Paradise Jam.

Queen Egbo added 16 points, DiDi Richards had 14 and Te’a Cooper 10 for the Bears (6-0). The defending national champions led by double digits in the first 3 1/2 minutes and went on to their 35th consecutive victory.

Chanelle Molina scored 25 points for the Cougars (4-1).

NO. 3 STANFORD 83, CAL BAPTIST 78

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Nadia Fingall scored 18 points, Kiana Williams had 15, and Lexie Hull had 13 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Stanford held off Cal Baptist at the Greater Victoria Invitational.

The Cardinal (6-0) built a big lead before the Lancers (7-1) rallied over the final 20 minutes with sharp 3-point shooting.

Ane Olaeta led Cal Baptist with 18 points, Sydney Palma added 17 — while going 4 for 6 from 3-point territory — and Tiena Afu had 14 points.

NO. 17 INDIANA 71, NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 67

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg scored 16 points each and Indiana rallied to beat South Carolina in the Paradise Jam.

Aleksa Gulbe and Grace Berger added 10 points apiece for the Hoosiers (5-0).

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 13 points and freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 10 points each for South Carolina (6-1).

NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 76, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 67

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 24 points and Louisville fended off Texas-Arlington in the Paradise Jam.

Dana Evans added 19 points and Elizabeth Balogun had 12 for the Cardinals (6-0).

Claire Chastain led the Lady Mavericks (4-1) with 22 points, and Marie Benson had 16.

NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE 73, SAN FRANCISCO 38

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Jordan Danberry had 17 points and four rebounds and Mississippi State beat San Francisco in the Greater Victoria Invitational.

Andra Espinoza-Hunte added 12 points for Mississippi State (7-0), and Chloe Bibby had 10.

Lucie Hoskova led San Francisco (2-4) with 14 points.

NO. 18 SYRACUSE 86, HOUSTON 63

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Emily Engstler and Kiara Lewis flirted with triple-doubles and Syracuse beat Houston in the Greater Victoria Invitational.

Lewis had 17 points and career bests of nine rebounds and eight assists, and Engstler finished with 14 points and added career highs of 15 rebounds and six assists. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Syracuse (4-1).

Dorian Branch and Dymond Gladney had 16 points apiece for Houston (3-3).

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 61, NO. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA 50

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Myah Selland scored 17 points, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points and nine rebounds and South Dakota State beat South Florida in the Cancun Challenge.

Kallie Theisen added 10 points for South Dakota State (4-2).

Bethy Mununga had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for South Florida (5-2).

CREIGHTON 82, NO. 23 WEST VIRGINIA 75

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 34 points and hit six 3-pointers, Tatum Rembao had 19 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists and Creighton beat West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.

Agnew scored 23 points in the first half to help Creighton take a 43-41 lead. She finished 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. Olivia Elger added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Creighton (5-1).

Tynice Martin had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists for West Virginia (4-1).

