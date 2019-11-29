BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 76, Rootstown 55

Anna 36, Mechanicsburg 6

Antwerp 54, Gorham Fayette 45

Arlington 72, Ft. Jennings 53

Athens 64, Gallipolis Gallia 55

Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, Portsmouth Clay 63

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 53, 3OT

Beaver Eastern 68, Franklin Furnace Green 57

Bellbrook 67, Legacy Christian 26

Bellville Clear Fork 57, Lexington 44

Beloit W. Branch 54, Austintown Fitch 48

Bidwell River Valley 49, Reedsville Eastern 40

Caldwell 63, Newcomerstown 35

Caledonia River Valley 77, Mt. Gilead 73, OT

Carmel, Ind. 61, Mason 54

Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. N. College Hill 64

Cin. College Prep. 102, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 57

Cin. Deer Park 61, Cin. Summit Country Day 45

Cin. Finneytown 62, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 39

Cin. Moeller 79, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58

Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Day. Dunbar 62

Cin. West Clermont 50, Morrow Little Miami 29

Collins Western Reserve 71, Castalia Margaretta 50

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Whetstone 38

Cols. Briggs 59, Worthington Kilbourne 55

Columbus Grove 65, Haviland Wayne Trace 39

Cortland Lakeview 44, Warren Champion 30

Dalton 76, Massillon Tuslaw 54

Defiance Tinora 51, Miller City 37

Delaware Buckeye Valley 52, Delaware Hayes 45

Delphos Jefferson 54, Wapakoneta 46

Dublin Jerome 58, Newark 56

Elida 63, Lima Bath 56

Euclid 80, Cle. VASJ 75

Fayetteville-Perry 71, Lynchburg-Clay 69

Fostoria 55, Port Clinton 49

Fredericktown 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 53

Fremont Ross 63, Tol. Waite 54

Fremont St. Joseph 55, Arcadia 35

Ft. Recovery 55, St. Marys Memorial 53

Galion 66, Bucyrus 45

Granville 78, Howard E. Knox 20

Greenville 45, Arcanum 37

Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Mansfield St. Peter’s 31

Hamilton 68, Cin. NW 48

Hamilton New Miami 85, Cin. Oyler 55

Harrod Allen E. 45, Vanlue 38

Heath 65, Centerburg 59

Jackson Center 55, Russia 30

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 75, Cin. Taft 65

Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 86, Cin. Dohn High School 46

Malvern 68, Toronto 42

Marion Pleasant 62, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Massillon Perry 39, Louisville 24

McDonald 97, Heartland Christian 41

Miamisburg 84, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Loudonville 48

Minford 51, Seaman N. Adams 40

Minster 80, Houston 44

Monroe 52, Trenton Edgewood 37

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 55, Ada 51

Newton Falls 66, Ravenna 44

Oberlin 51, Vermilion 36

Old Fort 75, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Olmsted Falls 57, Strongsville 52

Orange 54, Cle. Hts. 22

Ottoville 69, Lima Temple Christian 22

Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Wilmington 61

Paulding 48, Continental 40

Pettisville 57, Montpelier 31

Piketon 52, Lucasville Valley 38

Pioneer N. Central 64, Edon 47

Plymouth 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40

Pomeroy Meigs 63, Racine Southern 53

Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41

Ravenna SE 72, Akr. Springfield 52

Richfield Revere 87, Parma Padua 49

Rockford Parkway 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

S. Webster 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22

Salineville Southern 96, Bowerston Conotton Valley 53

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Sandusky Perkins 45

Sebring McKinley 73, Leetonia 41

Shelby 77, Mansfield Madison 68

Spring. Kenton Ridge 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40

Springboro 69, Fairfield 68

St. Henry 63, Spencerville 47

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Sugar Grove Berne Union 68

Stryker 60, W. Unity Hilltop 46

Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Lancaster 55

Swanton 64, Millbury Lake 62

Sycamore Mohawk 47, New Riegel 44

Thornville Sheridan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Tol. Christian 74, Berlin Hiland 57

Troy 74, Bellefontaine 58

Troy Christian 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44

Uniontown Lake 53, Copley 45

Van Wert 59, Convoy Crestview 53

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville 53

Westlake 71, Rocky River 51

Willard 64, Upper Sandusky 59

Wooster Triway 95, West Salem Northwestern 74

Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Lisbon David Anderson 60

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34

Elida Tip-Off Classic=

Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Cent. Cath. 54

Spartan Tip Off Tourney=

Day. Christian 59, Waynesville 52

Day. Oakwood 83, Tipp City Bethel 47

Tiger Basketball Classic=

Cin. La Salle 68, Day. Belmont 44

Cin. Withrow 62, Day. Meadowdale 57

Zane Trace Tip Off Classic=

Chillicothe Huntington 66, Nelsonville-York 64

Chillicothe Zane Trace 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 51

Circleville Logan Elm 64, Washington C.H. 30

Williamsport Westfall 59, Greenfield McClain 45

Zanesville Tip-Off Classic=

Chillicothe 79, Zanesville Maysville 61

Lockland 72, Zanesville 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hamler Patrick Henry vs. Napoleon, ppd.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bryan, ppd.

