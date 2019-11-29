BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 76, Rootstown 55
Anna 36, Mechanicsburg 6
Antwerp 54, Gorham Fayette 45
Arlington 72, Ft. Jennings 53
Athens 64, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, Portsmouth Clay 63
Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, Portsmouth Clay 63
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 53, 3OT
Beaver Eastern 68, Franklin Furnace Green 57
Bellbrook 67, Legacy Christian 26
Bellville Clear Fork 57, Lexington 44
Beloit W. Branch 54, Austintown Fitch 48
Bidwell River Valley 49, Reedsville Eastern 40
Caldwell 63, Newcomerstown 35
Caledonia River Valley 77, Mt. Gilead 73, OT
Carmel, Ind. 61, Mason 54
Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. N. College Hill 64
Cin. College Prep. 102, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 57
Cin. Deer Park 61, Cin. Summit Country Day 45
Cin. Finneytown 62, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 39
Cin. Moeller 79, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58
Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Day. Dunbar 62
Cin. West Clermont 50, Morrow Little Miami 29
Collins Western Reserve 71, Castalia Margaretta 50
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Whetstone 38
Cols. Briggs 59, Worthington Kilbourne 55
Columbus Grove 65, Haviland Wayne Trace 39
Cortland Lakeview 44, Warren Champion 30
Dalton 76, Massillon Tuslaw 54
Defiance Tinora 51, Miller City 37
Delaware Buckeye Valley 52, Delaware Hayes 45
Delphos Jefferson 54, Wapakoneta 46
Dublin Jerome 58, Newark 56
Elida 63, Lima Bath 56
Euclid 80, Cle. VASJ 75
Fayetteville-Perry 71, Lynchburg-Clay 69
Fostoria 55, Port Clinton 49
Fredericktown 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 53
Fremont Ross 63, Tol. Waite 54
Fremont St. Joseph 55, Arcadia 35
Ft. Recovery 55, St. Marys Memorial 53
Galion 66, Bucyrus 45
Granville 78, Howard E. Knox 20
Greenville 45, Arcanum 37
Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Mansfield St. Peter’s 31
Hamilton 68, Cin. NW 48
Hamilton New Miami 85, Cin. Oyler 55
Harrod Allen E. 45, Vanlue 38
Heath 65, Centerburg 59
Jackson Center 55, Russia 30
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 75, Cin. Taft 65
Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 86, Cin. Dohn High School 46
Malvern 68, Toronto 42
Marion Pleasant 62, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Massillon Perry 39, Louisville 24
McDonald 97, Heartland Christian 41
Miamisburg 84, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Loudonville 48
Minford 51, Seaman N. Adams 40
Minster 80, Houston 44
Monroe 52, Trenton Edgewood 37
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 55, Ada 51
Newton Falls 66, Ravenna 44
Oberlin 51, Vermilion 36
Old Fort 75, Bucyrus Wynford 49
Olmsted Falls 57, Strongsville 52
Orange 54, Cle. Hts. 22
Ottoville 69, Lima Temple Christian 22
Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Wilmington 61
Paulding 48, Continental 40
Pettisville 57, Montpelier 31
Piketon 52, Lucasville Valley 38
Pioneer N. Central 64, Edon 47
Plymouth 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40
Pomeroy Meigs 63, Racine Southern 53
Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41
Ravenna SE 72, Akr. Springfield 52
Richfield Revere 87, Parma Padua 49
Rockford Parkway 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
S. Webster 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Salineville Southern 96, Bowerston Conotton Valley 53
Sandusky St. Mary 54, Sandusky Perkins 45
Sebring McKinley 73, Leetonia 41
Shelby 77, Mansfield Madison 68
Spring. Kenton Ridge 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40
Springboro 69, Fairfield 68
St. Henry 63, Spencerville 47
Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Sugar Grove Berne Union 68
Stryker 60, W. Unity Hilltop 46
Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Lancaster 55
Swanton 64, Millbury Lake 62
Sycamore Mohawk 47, New Riegel 44
Thornville Sheridan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Tol. Christian 74, Berlin Hiland 57
Troy 74, Bellefontaine 58
Troy Christian 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44
Uniontown Lake 53, Copley 45
Van Wert 59, Convoy Crestview 53
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville 53
Westlake 71, Rocky River 51
Willard 64, Upper Sandusky 59
Wooster Triway 95, West Salem Northwestern 74
Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Lisbon David Anderson 60
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34
Elida Tip-Off Classic=
Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Cent. Cath. 54
Spartan Tip Off Tourney=
Day. Christian 59, Waynesville 52
Day. Oakwood 83, Tipp City Bethel 47
Tiger Basketball Classic=
Cin. La Salle 68, Day. Belmont 44
Cin. Withrow 62, Day. Meadowdale 57
Zane Trace Tip Off Classic=
Chillicothe Huntington 66, Nelsonville-York 64
Chillicothe Zane Trace 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 51
Circleville Logan Elm 64, Washington C.H. 30
Williamsport Westfall 59, Greenfield McClain 45
Zanesville Tip-Off Classic=
Chillicothe 79, Zanesville Maysville 61
Lockland 72, Zanesville 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hamler Patrick Henry vs. Napoleon, ppd.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bryan, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/