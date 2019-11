PREP FOOTBALL=

State Semifinal=

Class 5A=

Archbishop Wood 24, Gateway 21

Cheltenham 56, Cocalico 49

Class 4A=

Dallas 56, Jersey Shore 28

Thomas Jefferson 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 8

Class 2A=

Avonworth 33, Wilmington 21

Class 1A=

Bishop Guilfoyle 11, Lackawanna Trail 7

___

