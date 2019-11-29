Detroit faces Philadelphia, seeks to break 7-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (7-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against Philadelphia after losing seven games in a row.

The Flyers are 9-4-3 in conference play. Philadelphia has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 85.9% of opponent chances.

The Red Wings are 2-11-0 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging only 6.1 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 23 total points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 16 assists and has collected 24 points this season. Sean Couturier has recorded two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mantha has collected 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: Adam Erne: day to day (upper body), Anthony Mantha: out (lower body), Jimmy Howard: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.