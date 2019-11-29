Black Friday Draws Holiday Shoppers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season officially began today with the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Area shoppers flocked to the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville in search of holiday deals on everything from clothing to perfume. Charity Maziar, a Black Friday shopper, says she comes out the day after Thanksgiving to browse in-store deals.

“I’m just kind of looking for anything little—like the Buy 3 Get 3 Free—anything little that I can put in gifts for my family, like my sister or my mom. Not really like the big TVs and stuff that a lot of people come out for but just like little things that I can throw in a bag and then give them for Christmas.”

In addition to stocking-stuffer items, many shoppers go out in search of specific gifts for family members—especially for children. Linda Saxton, a Black Friday shopper, says she came to the mall in search of unicorn themed items for her grandchild.

“I’ve been shopping for my grand-kids, all the family—brothers, sister-in-laws. I had three trips out to the vehicle and back. I’m looking for unicorn stuff for my grand-baby. I found it at TJ Maxx—looking for a Christmas tree.”

The next major shopping holiday of the season is to take place tomorrow on Small Business Saturday—a day in which shoppers are encouraged to purchase locally sourced goods.