FRIDAY 11/29:

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. High 42

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Wintry Mix Late. Low 30

SATURDAY: Early Wintry Mix to Rain. Cloudy & Cold. High 43

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mainly cloudy on Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures, as highs will climb into the low 40s.

Clouds will continue into the overnight, with lows in the lower 30s.

Precipitation chances will return late tonight into the weekend. Precipitation might begin as a wintry mix late tonight into early Saturday, but will become rain during the mid to late morning on Saturday. Highs will warm into the low to mid 40s on Saturday.

More rain will linger in the day on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Colder air returns on Monday, with rain/snow shower chances across the region. Skies look to be mostly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Have a Great Friday!

