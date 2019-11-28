Veteran Janka leads 1st training for World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Nearly a decade after his last World Cup downhill win, Carlo Janka was fastest in a training run Thursday for the season-opening speed race.

The 33-year-old Swiss skier was 0.14 seconds faster down the Lake Louise course than Matthias Mayer, the 2014 Olympic champion.

Another Austrian, Vincent Kriechmayr, was third fastest. He trailed 0.34 behind Janka, who clocked the fastest speed of 125 kph (77 mph).

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States, wearing bib No. 31 outside the elite starters, was fourth, 0.51 back.

Beat Feuz, the defending World Cup downhill discipline champion, was around 2 ½ seconds back. A second training run is scheduled for Friday, before Saturday’s race.

Janka’s three career World Cup downhill wins were all in the 2009-10 season when he won the season-long overall title.

He is the only active men’s Alpine racer to have won the overall World Cup title after eight-time defending champion Marcel Hirscher and two-time champion Aksel Lund Svindal retired this year.

