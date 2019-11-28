UConn squares off against Maine

Maine (2-4) vs. UConn (4-2)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn plays Maine in a non-conference matchup. Maine came up short in a 46-26 game at Virginia on Wednesday. UConn is coming off an 80-55 win in Charleston over Miami on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Black Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Maine has lost its last four road games, scoring 46.8 points, while allowing 64 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. UConn has 41 assists on 83 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while Maine has assists on 51 of 65 field goals (78.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Maine has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all America East teams. The Black Bears have allowed only 56 points per game over their last three games.

