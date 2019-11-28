Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bristol 40, Morrisville 6

Chichester 20, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 0

Easton 16, Phillipsburg, N.J. 13

Father Judge 7, Abraham Lincoln 6

Hatboro-Horsham 20, Upper Moreland 19

Haverford 42, Upper Darby 18

Interboro 28, Ridley 21

Latin Charter 16, Frankford 0

Northampton 63, Catasauqua 0

Pennridge 19, Quakertown 13

Philadelphia George Washington 20, Archbishop Ryan 7

Philadelphia Northeast 36, Philadelphia Central 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Palumbo vs. South Philadelphia, ccd.

