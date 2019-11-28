Study warns helmets don’t offer full protection on slopes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new study cautions that helmets do not provide complete protection for skiers and snowboarders.

Trauma surgeons from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center looked at ski injuries in New Hampshire and Vermont over an eight-year period. They found skiers wearing helmets were less likely to have skull fractures but were more likely to suffer severe injuries including bleeding in the brain.

The researchers believe the discrepancy could be due to the fact skiers wearing helmets were more likely to take risks on the slopes or were more experienced and thus likely to ski more difficult trails.

The study’s authors said they wanted to take a closer look at the issue in part because over the last decade head injuries have not declined despite a doubling in the rate of helmet use.