Race for Grace 5K Held to Help Those in Need

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Over 160 community members braved the chilly Thanksgiving morning to run for a worthy cause. The Race for Grace 5K was held this morning with the starting line outside of Grace United Methodist Church in Zanesville. Katie Graham, Runner and Eastside Community Ministries Board Member, says all proceeds from the fun run go toward the Eastside Community Ministries food pantry.

“The race is an awesome way to start Thanksgiving Day. Grace Church works with Eastside Community Ministries and all of the money raised goes to Eastside’s food pantry. We’ve done it every year for about the last ten years. This year, we brought my daughter—my seven year old daughter. It’s a family tradition; a lot of families come out and start the day with us and we’re just super thankful.”

As runners take part in the 5K, they often find themselves counting their blessings as they lend a hand to those in need.

“I always think about my family. I’m blessed to be a part of this church—I’m super blessed to be a part of Eastside as well. They do so many wonderful things for our community.”

The Race for Grace 5K is held each year on Thanksgiving Day. The top five men and top five women receive special awards and nearly $4,500 is donated to the Eastside food pantry.