Lions without run-stuffing DT Damon Harrison against Bears

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison is inactive against the Chicago Bears.

Harrison was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game with knee and calf injuries.

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers, safety Tracy Walker and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson are active after being questionable on the injury report.

The Bears previously ruled out four starters due to injuries: receiver Taylor Gabriel, tight end Adam Shaheen, right tackle Bobby Massie and linebacker Danny Trevathan. Chicago tight end Ben Braunecker, safety Sherrick McManis and defensive end Abdullah Anderson also are inactive.

Detroit previously ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford, return specialist Jamal Agnew and cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Backup offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel, Oday Aboushi and reserve cornerback Michael Jackson also are inactive for the Lions.

