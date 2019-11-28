House of Grace Holds Thanksgiving Dinner

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Nearly 200 pounds of turkey were prepared and served at the Thanksgiving dinner held at House of Grace Church in South Zanesville today. In addition to serving meals to those in need at the church, meal deliveries were also made to home-bound individuals this holiday. Pastor Joe Dunlap, with House of Grace, says those in need of deliveries called the church with the number of dinners needed.

“We’ve been receiving phone calls and we’ve been packing turkey dinners together and sending them out—they’re already out delivering them this morning to those that are shut in; they can’t get here. And, then we’re still expecting a crowd to come here again we prepare for 250 and by the end of the day it’ll be all gone.”

House of Grace seeks to provide those in need within the community with a hot meal and fellowship each Thanksgiving.

“We just want to give to the community. There’s so many people that are hurting, has lost their lobs or are in-between jobs—and there’s some people that are shut in and they can’t get out; and they have no family. And, we just want them to know that we’re here to help them to serve our community.”

The Thanksgiving dinner held at House of Grace was held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM today and was made possible through church and community volunteers.