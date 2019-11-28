Fire at wildlife park threatens building, possibly animals

State
Associated Press2

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say crews are battling a fire at a wildlife park in northern Ohio.

The Sandusky Register reports a blaze began Thursday just after 6 p.m. at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Fire officials said a building was on fire. There’s a possibility that a few animals are in the building.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Museum stores across Ohio join in national shopping event

Associated Press

Automatic recount scheduled for 5 races in Ohio county

Associated Press

Buckeyes’ home airport X’s some M’s ahead of Michigan game

Associated Press