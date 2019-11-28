Fire at wildlife park threatens building, possibly animals

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say crews are battling a fire at a wildlife park in northern Ohio.

The Sandusky Register reports a blaze began Thursday just after 6 p.m. at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Fire officials said a building was on fire. There’s a possibility that a few animals are in the building.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property.