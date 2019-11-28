Christ’s Table Serves Thanksgiving Dinner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s Thanksgiving Day and over 150 community members were served a traditional holiday feast at Christ’s Table in Zanesville. A small army of volunteers—including multiple children—helped prepare the meal and serve it to those in need throughout the community. Rowdy Zemba, Christ’s Table Volunteer, says he and his family always enjoy helping on the holiday.

“I did the pumpkin pie and that’s pretty much it—all right now. Earlier, I did—with my mom—napkins. I had to fold them all up; and then we did trash bags. I just feel like happy for them. Like, there was a person over there that was like so happy that we poured him coffee.”

Christ’s Table is open on all major holidays for both a sit down meal and meal deliveries. Keely Warden, with Christ’s Table, says the organization wants to remind the public that hunger knows no season.

“We just want to encourage the community to know that its not all about the holidays. We’re here 6 days a week; every holiday—and we couldn’t do wheat we do during the holidays without the community. But, remember…hunger has no season; it has a lot of reasons. So, we’re here everyday serving so we thank everybody that has helped us pull off today and will help us pull off Christmas but we just want to remind everybody that the need is there all year.”

Nearly 300 Thanksgiving meals were prepared by Christ’s Table and leftovers will be served downtown throughout the day tomorrow.