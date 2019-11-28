Akron Man Charged in Coshocton Co.

An Akron man faces charges in Coshocton County related to drug possession.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Dehart faces a charged of aggravated possession of narcotics.

Authorities said on November 26 before 3:30PM they received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Airport Road.

Sheriff’s officials located the vehicle. As a result of the investigation they found a loaded firearm and large amounts of suspected narcotics.

More charged could be pending.