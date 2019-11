The big wind storm on Wednesday is still being felt on Thanksgiving Day. American Electric Power says there are still power outages in our region. Here in Muskingum County 103 customers are without service…in Morgan County over 300, Licking County 79…Guernsey County 54..Perry County 40 and in Coshocton County 24. A-E-P says all power should be restored by 4 pm Thursday.

Please follow and like us: