THURSDAY 11/28:

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mainly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. High 40

TONIGHT: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. Not as Windy. Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 44

DISCUSSION:

Thanksgiving will be colder, with highs around 40 this afternoon. Skies will be mainly cloudy, but it does appear to remain dry across the region. It will be breezy, especially during the morning, but winds will begin to subside during the afternoon into the evening.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy into the overnight, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds will be not nearly as strong, in fact we should see not much if anything of a breeze after midnight.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with some peeks of sunshine from time to time. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, as highs will climb into the low to mid 40s.

Precipitation chances will return as we head into the weekend, with highs around into the upper 40s on Saturday and will warm into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Colder air returns on Monday, with rain/snow shower chances across the region. Skies look to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Have a Great & Happy Thanksgiving!

