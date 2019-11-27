Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 3 Michigan State vs. UCLA in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas vs. Dayton in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 5 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Alabama at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Maine, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss. at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 13 Seton Hall at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.