Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

St. Ignatius 52, Mather 42

Boylan Tournament=

St. Charles North 71, Richwoods 51

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Buffalo Grove 80, Zion Benton 71

Glenbrook South 57, Grayslake Central 39

Crystal Lake Central Tournament=

Barrington 60, McHenry 28

Belvidere North 51, Prairie Ridge 40

Schaumburg 47, Geneva 45

Elmwood Park Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood Park 44, Addison Trail 37

Oswego Tournament=

Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 63, OT

Rockford Auburn Tournament=

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 66, Larkin 64

Indpls Pike, Ind. 65, Providence-St. Mel 23

Sycamore Tournament=

Burlington Central 55, Sandwich 36

Washington Tournament=

Belleville West 83, Calhoun 47

West Chicago Wheaton Academy Tournament=

St. Francis 70, Streamwood 60

WJOL Tournament=

Pool B=

Romeoville 72, Lincoln Way West 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Holy Trinity 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 35

IC Catholic 40, Evergreen Park 30

Morgan Park Academy 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 27

Brimfield Tournament=

Illini West (Carthage) 48, Wethersfield 23

New Trier/Loyola Tournament=

Phillips 48, Taft 36

O’Fallon Tournament=

O’Fallon 57, Chatham Glenwood 38

Ridgewood Tournament=

Championship=

Lisle 62, Woodlands Academy 23

Seventh=

Steinmetz 31, Northside Prep 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/