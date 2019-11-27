Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
St. Ignatius 52, Mather 42
Boylan Tournament=
St. Charles North 71, Richwoods 51
Buffalo Grove Tournament=
Buffalo Grove 80, Zion Benton 71
Glenbrook South 57, Grayslake Central 39
Crystal Lake Central Tournament=
Barrington 60, McHenry 28
Belvidere North 51, Prairie Ridge 40
Schaumburg 47, Geneva 45
Elmwood Park Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood Park 44, Addison Trail 37
Oswego Tournament=
Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 63, OT
Rockford Auburn Tournament=
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 66, Larkin 64
Indpls Pike, Ind. 65, Providence-St. Mel 23
Sycamore Tournament=
Burlington Central 55, Sandwich 36
Washington Tournament=
Belleville West 83, Calhoun 47
West Chicago Wheaton Academy Tournament=
St. Francis 70, Streamwood 60
WJOL Tournament=
Pool B=
Romeoville 72, Lincoln Way West 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Holy Trinity 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 35
IC Catholic 40, Evergreen Park 30
Morgan Park Academy 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 27
Brimfield Tournament=
Illini West (Carthage) 48, Wethersfield 23
New Trier/Loyola Tournament=
Phillips 48, Taft 36
O’Fallon Tournament=
O’Fallon 57, Chatham Glenwood 38
Ridgewood Tournament=
Championship=
Lisle 62, Woodlands Academy 23
Seventh=
Steinmetz 31, Northside Prep 30
